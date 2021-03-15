Turkey slams Mediterranean undersea cable deal

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media says Turkey has protested against a Greek, Cypriot and Israeli deal to build an undersea electricity cable connected the three. Turkey formally protested against the agreement on Monday, arguing that the cable’s planned route transgresses Turkish territorial waters, the Anadolu Agency reported. Turkey also argues that the three countries need Turkey’s permission to carry out feasibility studies. Under the deal reached last week, the three countries agreed to expedite permits and approvals to conduct feasibility studies for the undersea cable and to coordinate with their respective national electricity regulators on how best to proceed. Previously, the three countries had teamed up for a planned $6 billion undersea pipeline bypassing Turkey.