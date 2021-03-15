Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 9:22PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

A band of snow shifting slowly north across the area will result

in slippery travel conditions this evening. At 920 pm…the

leading edge of the snow extended from near Merrill to Antigo to

Green Bay to Manitowoc. The snow band will continue to shift

north, but dry air to the north will result in a gradual weakening

of the snow band, and allow for only a slow northward advance of

the snow into northern Wisconsin.

Anyone traveling across the area should expect to encounter

slippery roads. Allow for some extra time to reach your

destination, and use extra caution.