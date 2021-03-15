Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 6:01AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN
Near critical fire weather conditions will occur across portions
of northern Wisconsin this afternoon into early evening in snow
free areas. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 18 to
25 percent and east to southeast winds will gust to around 20 to
25 mph across Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
These conditions will occur between noon and 6 pm today. There
will be a chance for light rain or light snow later in the
afternoon and evening which will cause the humidity values to
increase from south to north.