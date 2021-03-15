Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 6:01AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Near critical fire weather conditions will occur across portions

of northern Wisconsin this afternoon into early evening in snow

free areas. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 18 to

25 percent and east to southeast winds will gust to around 20 to

25 mph across Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.

These conditions will occur between noon and 6 pm today. There

will be a chance for light rain or light snow later in the

afternoon and evening which will cause the humidity values to

increase from south to north.