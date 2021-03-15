Sharp jump in US Navy transits to counter China under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activity by the U.S. Navy in its campaign to challenge China’s efforts to restrict transit in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait increased sharply over the past two years. According to U.S. Navy data, ships maneuvered close to artificial islands claimed by China 10 times in 2019 and another 10 times last year. That’s at least double the annual number going back to 2014. Navy ships sailed through the Taiwan Strait 13 times in 2020, the highest number of transits in at least 14 years. The increase raises questions about what the Biden administration will do.