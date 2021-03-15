Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday. Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 250 feet (76.20 meters) above the Malad Gorge. Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.