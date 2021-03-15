REPORTS: Corey Linsley to sign with the L.A. Chargers

According to multiple reports, former Packers center Corey Linsley will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said the deal should make Linsley the highest paid center in the league.

Mike Garafolo reported the deal is for five years and $62.5 million dollars, including $26 million in the first two years. That deal makes him the highest paid center in the NFL.

Linsley will be reunited with former Packers offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga, who signed with the Chargers last offseason.