Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A fraud victim of sports radio personality Craig Carton is telling a judge he’s not properly paying restitution after his criminal conviction, but Carton’s lawyer says the claim is not true. Carton returned to WFAN in November about five months after his release from prison following a conspiracy and fraud conviction. A trial revealed that Carton solicited and then largely gambled away nearly $7 million. In a letter made public Monday, Dukal Corp. and its owner, Gerard LoDuka, told a judge that Carton has surely landed a lucrative paying job and yet they’d received no restitution payments since his release. An attorney for Carton said the claim was untrue and that the radio host has made payments.