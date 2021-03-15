Public sessions on the state budget to begin this week

Badger Bounceback Live Session on Accessible & Affordable Healthcare

Thurs., March 25, 2021 at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.



The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Healthcare will cover topics such as expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare, protecting people who have pre-existing conditions, investing in mental health services, Medicaid/BadgerCare expansion, caregiving, and long-term care for aging and older adults and folks with disabilities.



Badger Bounceback Live Session on Transportation & Infrastructure

Tues., March 30, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.



The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Transportation & Infrastructure will cover topics such as investments in transportation and infrastructure, fixing our roads and bridges, investing in transit and transportation alternatives, expanding access to broadband, and supporting local communities and government.



Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids

Thurs., April 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.



The Badger Bounceback Live Session on What’s Best for Our Kids will cover topics such as ensuring every kid has access to a high-quality, public education, providing mental health supports for students at schools, special education reimbursement rates, expanding access to early childhood education and childcare, and investing in our higher education institutions.



Badger Bounceback Live Session on Justice Reform & Marijuana Legalization

Wed., April 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.



The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Justice Reform & Marijuana Legalization will cover topics such as addressing racial disparities in our justice system, legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, investing in treatment, rehabilitation, and other alternatives to incarceration, and programming to support safe community reentry.



Badger Bounceback Live Session on Climate Change & Our Environment

Wed., April 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.



The Badger Bounceback Live Session on Climate Change & Our Environment will cover topics such as investing in stewardship and making public lands more accessible, addressing lead poisoning prevention, keeping our water clean, addressing climate change and the climate crisis, and protecting our state’s natural resources.