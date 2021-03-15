Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin

(WAOW) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), over two million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to residents since rollout began mid-December.

As of March 14, 2,015,127 doses have been administered to residents. At this point DHS reports 21.6% of residents have gotten at least one dose and 12.3% have completed the vaccine series.

In the North Central Wisconsin region, 19.5% of residents have gotten at least one dose and 11.5% have completed the series.

Once again, and for the third week in a row, the state set a new record for the number of doses administered in a week. According to DHS, 280,935 doses were administered, an increase of over 6,000 from the week before.

These vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

The state's total allocation of vaccine currently is just above 2.1 million doses, but that number will increase on Tuesday with federal allocation updates.

On Monday, the state reports 294 new cases and 1,995 new negative test results. This brings the total of confirmed cases in the state throughout the pandemic to 569,932. Only 6,023 of those cases are considered to still be active.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported on Monday. The death toll from the virus in the state remains at 6,536.

DHS also reported 30 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 214 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 2 from the day prior.

Of those, 57 are in the ICU, the same as the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.