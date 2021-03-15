News Corp strikes Facebook pay deal for Australian news

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — News Corp and Facebook have reached pay deals for news in Australia three weeks after the government passed laws that would make digital giants help cover the costs of journalism. The New York-based news business said it reached a multi-year agreement with Facebook that covers its major Australian mastheads as well as regional publications. The pay deal follows a similar agreement struck with Google last month. News Corp says its subsidiary Sky News Australia has also reached a new agreement that extends and builds on an existing Facebook agreement.