Much of Europe tightens anti-pandemic rules as virus surges

ROME (AP) — Across the continent, much of Europe is tightening restrictions on schools and businesses amid surging cases of COVID-19. In Italy, 80% of children nationwide, from nursery through high school, couldn’t attend classes after stricter rules in more regions took effect on Monday. In Poland, bolstered restrictions were applied to two more regions, including Warsaw, the capital. In France, Paris could go into lockdown in a matter of days. Portugal was the outlier, emerging on Monday from two months of lockdown, with primary and nursery schools, hair salons and bookshops among the places reopening as part of a gradual, seven-week process.