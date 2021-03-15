Merkel’s party faces German election ‘wake-up call’

BERLIN (AP) — Two German state election defeats have put the spotlight on chances of a government without Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc after September’s national vote. A possible contender to succeed her said Monday that the center-right needs to raise its game to keep the country’s top job. Final results showed that Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday’s elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party’s Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats’ Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate. While the CDU always faced an uphill battle against the pair, the results were painful.