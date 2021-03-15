Local wealth advisor grabs the attention of “Forbes”

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)--- A Marshfield wealth advisor is being honored nationally as one of the "Best-in-the-State."

David S. Meyer is a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Marshfield.

He was recently named on the list of top wealth advisors by the American business magazine "Forbes."

It recognizes finance experts demonstrating high ethical standards, professionalism, and success in business.

"You can never achieve a recognition like this with out the help of your team. They allow me to do what I'm really good at, and I let them do what they're really good at. We work work really well together allowing us to achieve our client's goals," said Meyer.

Meyer has 27-years of experience in the financial services industry.

