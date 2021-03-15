Lawyer: Iran charges detained French tourist with spying

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer of a French tourist detained in Iran says authorities have charged him with spying and “spreading propaganda” against the system. The accusations announced on Monday shed light on the latest in a series of detentions of foreigners at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Benjamin Berier was arrested some 10 months ago and stands accused of espionage over taking photographs in a prohibited zone and asking questions about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women. The cases come as Iran escalates pressure on the United States and European powers, including France, to revive its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.