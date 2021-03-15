From Rapids to the World Stage, Kylie Kronstedt skates through it all

When you think of the word sports, figure skating probably isn't one of the first things to come to mind. Talk to Kylie Kronstedt about it however and you may have your eyes opened.

"It really is an art almost," said Kronstedt. "The creativity of the choreography along with the physical aspect of the jumps and the spins and the power, it all just comes together to create figure skating."

The Assumption high school senior has been competitively skating for most of her life, but it almost wasn't so.

"I remember I didn't want to compete at first because I was young and nervous," recalled Kronstedt. "Once I did it, it was a lot of fun and I've been doing it since then."

Little did she know the journey she began would lead her to a synchronized skate team in Fond Du Lac.

That very same team would end up competing on the world stage in Sweden as a part of Team USA in the 2019-2020 season.

"You know hearing the announcer say, 'Representing the United States of America.' It just fills you with so much pride. You just start tearing up because you can hear the crowd chanting USA USA USA!"

The team would go on to place seventh. Not bad against the best in the world, but it was a position Kronstedt hoped she could help improve this year.

However it was an opportunity she wouldn't have.

"This team season we didn't get to go into any international competitions because of COVID," explained Kronstedt. "So I just really want to be able to experience that again."

Which is why she is more determined than ever to continue skating.

"That only drove me to want to keep going more," said Kronstedt. "So I can experience more competitions in the future and I'm willing to work hard for that."

She will next hit the ice for the Wisconsin Rapids Figure Skating Club's Ice Show on Saturday March 20.