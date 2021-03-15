EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

The European Union is starting legal action against the United Kingdom arguing London does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is committing a violation of international law. The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond Apr. 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland. The EU and the United Kingdom share a land border on the island of Ireland and a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal. It marks yet another worsening of relations between the two sides since a divorce transition period ended on Jan. 1.