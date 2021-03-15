Bonus harvest tags for spring turkey season now available starting Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is selling bonus turkey harvest tags for the spring season.

Sales begin each day at 10 am and go until midnight, both residents and non-residents will have equal opportunity to purchase the tags. The cost for residents to purchase a tag is $10 while it is $15 for non-residents.

Each zone has a designated sale date:

Zone 1: Monday, March 15

Zone 2: Tuesday, March 16

Zone 3: Wednesday, March 17

Zone 4: Thursday, March 18

Zone 5: Friday, March 19

Zone 6: no bonus harvest authorizations available

Zone 7: Friday, March 19

All remaining tags will be available on Saturday March 20 at 10 a.m.

Spring Turkey season dates are as follows:

Youth Hunt: April 17-18

Period A: April 21-27

Period B: April 28 - May 4

Period C: May 5-11

Period D: May 12-18

Period E: May 19-25

Period F: May 26 - June 1

Instructions on how to purchase a bonus turkey tag can be found here.