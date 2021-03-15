Biden to name Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says Clinton and Obama administration veteran Gene Sperling will lead the oversight for distributing funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

Sperling will take a role similar to the one Biden himself had as vice president in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Sperling will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and key leaders at federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness.

Sperling has twice served as director of the White House National Economic Council, making him one of the defining economic policymakers of the past several decades.