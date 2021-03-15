The road show begins: VP Harris, Jill Biden promote aid plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From a vaccination site in the desert West to a school on the Eastern Seaboard, President Joe Biden’s top messengers have led off an effort to highlight the benefits of his huge COVID relief plan. Biden’s surrogates — his vice president and wife among them — were on the road Monday, and the president himself will be heading out Tuesday. The promotion road show began with Harris visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas and first lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school. Republicans say the plan’s $1.9 trillion price tag is much too high and targeted too much to non-pandemic issues.