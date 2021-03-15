Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

DETROIT (AP) — From small SUVs to giant pickup trucks, automakers plan to roll out 22 new electric vehicles in the U.S. this year. But battery powered automobiles are less than 2% of the nation’s new-vehicle sales. Polls show that the onslaught of new electric vehicles may be coming before consumer demand. Surveys by Consumer Reports and J.D. Power show that buyers think EV prices are too high, they can’t go far enough on a single charge, and there aren’t enough charging stations. Still, industry analysts predict big sales increases in a few years, helped by a variety of new models, government tax incentives and stronger fuel economy and pollution regulations.