Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar’s biggest city have drawn demands from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China’s apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month’s military coup. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy had urged authorities in Myanmar to deploy police to protect the Chinese companies and personnel. The spokesperson told reporters that police and firefighters were sent to protect the factories, which are scattered across several industrial zones in Yangon. He said China was closely watching and “is very concerned about the impact on the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel.”