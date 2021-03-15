Asian shares mixed as China reports so-so economic data

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia as China reported a variety of data that painted a complicated picture of its recovery from the pandemic. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Shanghai and South Korea. The Chinese government reported Monday that the jobless rate increased and investment in factories and other fixed assets was weaker than expected in February, although retail sales and industrial production were strong. On Friday, a late-afternoon burst of buying helped nudge the S&P 500, the Dow industrials and Russell 2000 index of small company stocks to all-time highs Friday, despite a pullback in Big Tech companies as bond yields headed higher.