AP sources: Chargers reach deal with Linsley, retain Davis

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Chargers are taking a huge step toward upgrading their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a five-year contract with All-Pro center Corey Linsley. NFL Network reported Linsley will become the highest-paid center in the league at $62.5 million. Los Angeles has also agreed to re-sign cornerback Michael Davis for three years. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce free agent deals until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday. Monday began the two-day “legal tampering” period when teams could reach out and start negotiating with unrestricted free agents.