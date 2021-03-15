A bit wintry today, then turning better again

A little wintry weather will be in the area for today, then it will be back to fairly quiet March weather for the rest of the week. Temps will also warm to above normal levels by the weekend.

Today: Thickening clouds with light snow developing south of Marathon county during the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches possible toward evening. Breezy during the afternoon.

High: 38 Wind: West around 10, becoming SE 15-25

Tonight: Light snow tapering to flurries and patchy freezing drizzle.

Low: 27 Wind: East around 10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. A few flurries possible.

High: 40 Wind: East around 5, becoming NW

Today will be a cooler day with thickening clouds as a storm system approaches from the southwest. It is the same low pressure system that brought very heavy snow to the high plains region over the weekend but it is weakening as it moves into Wisconsin. Snow will spread into the far south this afternoon and could make it up to Marathon county by early evening (around 6 pm). It looks like there could be a couple of inches around Wisconsin Dells, around 1 to 2 inches around Wisconsin Rapids, and less than an inch around Marathon county. As the storm moves in, the wind will pick up out of the southeast, blowing at 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s so keep your warmer jacket on.

Snow showers will taper to flurries and a little freezing drizzle for tonight. There might even be a few flurries around yet Tuesday morning. Otherwise, Tuesday will be seasonal with mostly cloudy skies and less wind. Highs will be around 40.

A few more breaks of sun should develop on Wednesday and that will help warm the high temps up into the 40s. Thursday should also be decent with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the 40s.

More sun will develop going into the weekend. Highs should reach 50 on Friday, the mid 50s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Winds will also become more blustery late in the weekend.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1941 - The most severe blizzard in modern history struck North Dakota and Minnesota. The blizzard hit on a Saturday night while many are traveling, and thus claimed 71 lives. Winds gusted to 75 mph at Duluth MN, and reached 85 mph at Grand Forks ND. Snow drifts twelve feet high were reported in north central Minnesota. A cold front traveling 30 mph crossed Minnesota in just seven hours. (15th-16th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)