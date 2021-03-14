Stevens Point Mayor works to bring ‘Robocop’ statue to city

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Detroit-based artists "Imagination Station" just completed a statue of 80's movie character "RoboCop." However, when the Stevens Point Mayor found out that the placement of the statue fell through, he jumped on the potential opportunity.

Peter Weller, the actor who played "RoboCop" is from Stevens Point, so Mayor Mike Wiza thought it would be perfect to have the statue moved to his city.

"I reached out, I started talking to people and trying to figure out, who do I talk to say, 'hey, bring it to Stevens Point, we'd love to have a statue of RoboCop in Peter Weller's home town.' And of course, social media blew up on it. There were a lot of people supporting," Mayor Wiza said.

However, it may not be that easy. The artists are closing in on a deal for another location for the statue.

"They didn't say it was a done deal, so we're still, there's still a little bit of hope that the artists will see the significance of placing this statue in Peter Weller's hometown," Wiza said.

Should the statue remain where it is, Wiza has other alternatives in mind that include making a 3-D printed version of the statue or fusing together recycled plastic bags to create the sculpture.

"I've been working with Greg Wright over at CREATE Portage County and if this one doesn't work out I think we might have another opportunity to do something that, in my opinion, is even cooler," Wiza said.

As much as they hope to obtain the original statue, Wright said creating one would be a unique opportunity for the community.

"As the mayor said, if we can't get our hands on this Detroit statue, we think it would be fun to rally the community around trying to build our own. We have some equipment at the IDEA Center we can use to do that and a couple of different strategies we think we could take to make something," CREATE Portage County Executive Director Greg Wright said.