At least 2 people shot dead in Myanmar anti-coup protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — At least two people have been killed during protests in Myanmar’s largest city, as security forces continue their violent crackdown against dissent following last month’s military coup. One of the victims was shot in the head and the other was shot in the abdomen, according to local media covering the demonstrations Sunday in Hlaing Tharyar Township in Yangon. Video posted on social media showed crowds of people, some wearing hard hats and gas masks, running down a street amid sounds of gunfire. The demonstrators sprayed vapor from fire extinguishers as they retreated to smother the tear gas and also to create a vapor screen that makes it harder for police to pursue or shoot them. There were also reports of injuries from live rounds and rubber bullets.