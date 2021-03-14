Marshfield begins re-opening public buildings

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)--When the pandemic struck, Marshfield, like many areas across the country, closed the doors of its public buildings to keep citizens and employees safe.

Now, however, they are ready to see some familiar faces again.

"I think people are ready. We're getting to the end of winter. They're ready for spring and we've seen some signs of spring weather lately and some signs of spring and I think they're ready to engage the public again with safety precautions in place," Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg said.

He explained that those precautions include social distancing and mask-wearing as well as that daily extensive cleaning will be taking place.

Any questions or safety concerns can be directed to the Barg's office or the library, where Barg said they will be happy to answer any questions.