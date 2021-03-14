Lost to mountain, Japanese internee’s bones return home

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in late December, the people who knew him best already were there. Matsumura’s remains had been buried since 1945 in the mountains near the Japanese internment camp Manzanar, in California. A hiker found his bones in 2019 and Matsumura’s granddaughter worked to bring them home and bury them with the rest of the family. The U.S. government held more than 110,000 people of Japanese descent at camps during World War II, claiming without evidence they might betray America in the war.