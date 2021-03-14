Life on the bubble: Brackets set for return of March Madness

The biggest mystery leading into a March Madness bracket reveal more than a year in the making had little to do with bubble teams or top seeds. Instead, it was the not-so-simple matter of which programs would be healthy enough to play. Kansas and Virginia, two programs hit with COVID-19 breakouts over the past week, made it into the bracket released by the NCAA selection committee. It’s a signal that both teams believe they’ll have enough healthy players to be ready for their tip-offs next Saturday. The overall top seed in the tournament is Gonzaga, which is trying to become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to finish undefeated. The Bulldogs are early 11-4 favorites to win it all.