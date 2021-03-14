Kosovo opens its embassy in Jerusalem, Israel

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry says it has opened its embassy in Jerusalem. A statement on Sunday said the move was made after the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel on Feb. 1 following a Kosovo-Serbia summit held at the White House in September. Kosovo followed the U.S. and Guatemala in having its embassy in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most others are located. It is the first European country and the first country with a Muslim majority to do so. Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Most of the international community says the competing claims to the city should be resolved through negotiations.