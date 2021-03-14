German election year opens with tough test for Merkel party

BERLIN (AP) — Elections in two German states on Sunday pose a difficult test for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds the country’s longtime leader. Voters are choosing new regional legislatures in Baden-Wuerttemberg, an economic powerhouse region in southwestern Germany that has the country’s only Green party governor, and neighboring Rhineland-Palatinate. Those ballots kick off an electoral marathon this year, which features six state elections and culminates in the Sept. 26 vote for a new national parliament. Polls point to weak results for Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union.