Doja Cat, DaBaby, Noah Cyrus lead fashion march at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto jacket-inspired leather dress zipped all the way down as the stars offered up fashion live and in person at the Grammys. DaBaby brightened up the Grammys in a bright mustard and green floral suit Sunday. Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja Cat’s look included cat-claw zips on each arm. DaBaby, his mom, Linda, by his side in red, rocked Dolce & Gabbana. Due to pandemic precautions, the “red carpet” was not the usual mass of cameras and TV crews. A select few outlets were permitted on site to conduct live interviews a safe distance apart. The night’s host, Trevor Noah, showed up for the pared-down carpet in a classic black tuxedo. Phoebe Bridgers wore a black gown adorned with a human skeleton.