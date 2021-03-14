A Tax Season like no other: What struggles filers face for 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local tax preparers say they thought last year's tax season would be the toughest of their careers, then 2020 happened.

"overwhelmed, they're still filing I believe 7-million tax returns from last year,"said owner of Pinnacle tax & accounting and IRS agent Paul Jauch.

Many taxpayers experienced life changes in 2020, ones they've never dealt with before.

"People not working, taking unemployment, taking money out of their 401k's, switching jobs, just a lot of stuff that doesn't normally happen all at once," said Jauch.

Local tax preparers are working overtime, even on a Sunday to get their clients what they need. Many of those clients dipped into their saving in the past year.

Jauch explained, "if its coronavirus related, say they lost their job and took money out of their 401k maybe 30,000 to pay off debt, pay off bills as an income. Since they're not working they could take all 30,000 this year, or 10,000 this year and 10,000 the next two years also.

If you fall in that group, you have options. Paying it all at once may not be your best move, experts say.

"If someone took our 30-40,000 it could easily push them into the next tax bracket," said Jauch.

But the latest national relief package ; the New American Rescue plan will change many people's filings. If you already filed, you may need to re-file.

"President Biden just signed the new american rescue package on Thursday, which just allowed $10,200 of unemployment per person to not be taxable for 2020." "But were already half way through tax season so i've got a lot of clients that were holding off to see if this would pass, those can now file soon. Those that already filed and were taxed on it, we now need to go back and amend," said Jauch.

Jauch says he will need to amend a quarter of his clients taxes due to the bill, and that's about the same percentage that will need to re-file across the state.

"We've done about 700 so far and we'll be doing around 1,00 by the end of tax season."

Lastly, those that didn't receive their recovery rebate credit, or stimulus check for themselves and dependants will receive it when filing. But what if you added a new dependant to your family last year.

Jauch explained, "if you had a baby that was born in 2020, that you didn't get stimulus for, it will be added to the refund too."

If you're wondering how you'll get the latest stimulus, it will be based off your most recent filing.