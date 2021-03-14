Daylight saving reminders

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Daylight saving time went into effect early Sunday morning. Clocks are turned forward and one hour of sleep is lost.

The benefit? Sunrise will be an hour later, for central Wisconsin, about 6:10 AM.

The earlier rooster crow may not be welcomed, but in return you get an extra hour of light in the evening. Sunset today is scheduled for 7 PM. While the majority of clocks change themselves these day, there are still a few reminders for the changing time.

Wausau Fire Department battalion chief Jeremy Kopp said, "this is a good time to remind everyone not only to change your clock but to change your smoke detector battery and Co2 detector or Co2 detector backup battery whether it's a standalone or backup battery."

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, two-thirds of all fire deaths happen in homes where the smoke alarms aren’t working.

Your furnace has been working all winter to keep you warm, but it’s probably not done yet. Use Daylight Saving Time as an opportunity to check on your air filters.

If you haven’t swapped them out in a while, they’re likely full of dust, which can be a fire hazard at worst and, at best, is going to prevent your heat from working as well as it could.

Wausau fire says if residents have any questions about your current home systems, to give them a call.