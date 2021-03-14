Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening a cross-country tour this week to highlight the benefits of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. The road show starts Monday with Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, heading to Las Vegas while first lady Jill Biden visits Burlington, New Jersey. The president plans to stop in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday and he has an appearance with Harris in Atlanta on Friday. Stops at vaccination sites, businesses, schools and more are meant to educate the public about different aspects of the giant American Rescue Plan.