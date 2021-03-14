A Wintry Mix is Possible Monday PM.

A mild and breezy Saturday was followed up with a cold front passing, and a fairly sunny, breezy and cooler Sunday. Saturday hit 59° in Wausau (record is 65). Peak wind speed at the downtown airport was 26 mph. We ended up with 44° for Sunday. We have a system southwest with rainfall in Iowa and Minnesota. The center of the Low is currently in Kansas. A winter weather advisory includes southwestern portions of Wisconsin. None for north-central Wisconsin as of now. We will likely see some light snow and/or a wintry mix Monday PM and overnight. Less than a 1/2” likely. Travel impacts should be minimal, if any. We will be windy at times tonight and Monday. Overall, a dry and seasonal (normal highs) for the week.

Futuretrack is showing more clouds tomorrow in the PM. Mostly cloudy Tuesday. The light snow/ wintry mix creeps into the southwest portion of our area in the PM and somewhat dissipates as we go into the overnight. Our temperature trend has us in the upper 30s-low-mid 40s this week. Normal to a bit above. Precipitation chances are primarily Monday afternoon-overnight. Dry the rest of the week, most likely.

Tonight, mainly clear and a low of 16.

Chilly at the bus stop. Teens and an east breeze. Some sunshine. More clouds and chilly at pick-up time. Upper 30s likely.

Monday finishes out mostly cloudy, breezy and a high of 38. East winds 10-15 mph with gusts at times near 25 mph. Our light snow/ wintry mix chance is at 30%. Most of the precipitation will stay to our southwest.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high of 41. Cloudy Wednesday and 47. Thursday looks partly cloudy and 45. Mostly sunny Friday and 48. We will likely see a shift in flow to more of a southwesterly flow late next week. This will bring in more moisture and some warmer temperatures. More than likely, better rain chances.

Sunday 3/14 3 PM

WAOW Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

* This day (3/14) in weather history. I will take our Sunday over this day in 1988.

1870 - The term blizzard was first applied to a storm which produced heavy snow and high winds in Minnesota and Iowa. (David Ludlum).

1988 - Squalls in the Great Lakes Region continued to produce heavy snow in northwest Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, and produced up to 14 inches of snow in northeast Ohio. Poplar WI reported 27 inches of snow in two days. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)