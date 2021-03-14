2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side, leaving two people dead and 10 others wounded, authorities said. Police spokesman Jose Jara says in a statement that officers responded to a shooting at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday at a business and that those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old. Jara didn’t provide further details about the shooting, including the identities of those who were shot, whether investigators believe all of the shots were fired by one person or what led to it. A fire department official says seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition.