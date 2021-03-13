Save lives, test your smoke alarms

(WKOW) -- You reset your clocks twice a year, which is also the number of times fire officials recommend testing the smoke alarms in your home each year.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) suggests that you test your home smoke alarms, and a great time to do that is when you have to reset your clocks.

IAFF reports that almost two-thirds of all home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarm. By having a working smoke alarm, you are alerted to the danger quicker and have more time to escape safely.

Firefighters encourage everyone to replace any smoke alarm that is older than 10 years old.

You can also install a combination photoelectric/ionization smoke alarm. Firefighters recommend placing them outside of every bedroom and on each floor of your home.