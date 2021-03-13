Miami Beach police disperse ‘unruly’ spring break crowd

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Miami Beach kicked off what was expected to be a busy spring break weekend by shooting pepper balls in order to disperse a crowd that had gathered around officers who were making an arrest. The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted Friday night that two officers were injured and had to be taken to a hospital. They were released early Saturday but were remaining off-duty because of their injuries. James Harrison, of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, inciting a riot and disorderly conduct. Officers say they fired the pepper balls after they were surrounded by the crowd.