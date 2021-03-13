Marshfield homeless shelter holds drive thru fundraiser

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Saturday, a drive thru fundraiser was held for Soup or Socks, a food pantry and clothes closet in Marshfield.

Because of the pandemic, the usual way of holding the fundraiser had to be adapted to keep volunteers and attendees safe. The event was held at Hotel Marshfield and as supporters lined up in their vehicles, a volunteer approached them with a menu and order form. When the driver reached the hotel portico, they would receive their soup of choice.

Last year the event was canceled completely due to COVID-19, so this year, even though it had to be adjusted for safety protocols, event organizers stressed the importance of holding the event and the community helping one another.

"I think it's really important. A lot of people just don't realize that there are people in the community that need some help and this is a great way to help them," Soup or Socks Director Cheryl Lewis-Hartl said.

The soup options were donated by 17 area restaurants, something Hartl said was a blessing.

"Given the last year toughness that we've all had, for them to continue to support us this year, we couldn't be more grateful," Hartl said.

Community members at the event expressed their support and the importance of neighbor helping neighbor.

"I'm supporting the empty bowls project because it feeds the hungry in our Central Wisconsin area and I think with the pandemic, there's been a greater need than ever. So, this event is so important I think to help out other people," Marshfield Resident Jane Wagner said.

Though raising financial support was part of the reason for the fundraiser, the main goal was educating the public.

"Education is as important as raising money here today, so just so people are aware that the child sitting next to their child in school may not have had breakfast today," Hartl said.

The event fell on National Good Samaritan Day, something that attendees lived out.

"That's the most important thing we can do is serve our community," Wagner said.

Though the event is over, information regarding donations and how to volunteer can be found at souporsocks.org.