Madison hospital brings in volunteers virtually

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- American Family Children's Hospital is taking their volunteering options virtual.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers have not been allowed into the hospital. So like with many things during the pandemic, the hospital decided to find a different avenue for their patients to still have volunteer interaction.

The patients each have bedside tablets. Volunteers connect virtually to read books to children, sing them songs, and play games with the older children. Volunteer Coordinator Tricia Nicoll said this makes a positive impact, especially when family members are not allowed in the rooms.

"It's so good to hear our volunteers again singing, talking with patients, reading books, even through the tablet, they can hear that through the room and it just warms everybody's hearts to have the volunteers back even in that capacity, even though it's a little different," Nicoll said.