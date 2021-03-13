Korean battery firm offers Georgia plant as dispute lingers

ATLANTA (AP) — South Korean company LG Energy Solution is telling some Georgia officials that it could build its own electric battery factory in the state if rival SK Innovation can’t proceed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports LG Energy Solution CEO Jong Hyun Kim wrote a Wednesday letter to Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock on Wednesday saying LG “is prepared to do whatever we can to help the people and workers of Georgia.” LG’s overture comes as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday renewed his call for President Joe Biden to override a federal decision threatening SK’s plant. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in February that SK stole secrets from LG and that SK should be barred from selling batteries for 10 years.