China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

BEIJING (AP) — The head of China’s Center for Disease Control says the country is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by the end of this year or mid-2022. Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN that with four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people. China had administered 52.5 million vaccine doses through the end of February. Government health experts have acknowledged that it has been giving out vaccinations at a slower pace than many other countries.