Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks beat Wizards 125-119

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points during the fourth quarter for the third-place Bucks, who have won eight of nine as they chase Philadelphia and Brooklyn atop the Eastern Conference standings. Russell Westbrook scored 42 points — including 15 of Washington’s last 18 — and added 10 rebounds and 12 assists while posting his NBA-leading 11th triple-double.