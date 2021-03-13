After long pandemic year, a changed New York shows renewal

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after the pandemic began, the nation’s largest metropolis is adapting and showing new life. The renewal in New York City is evident in the steady stream of customers waiting across the counter at a pastry shop in the Bronx; in laughter wafting from outdoor dining sheds built on the streets in front of restaurants; in the parks filled with picnics, birthday gatherings and dance parties. After the virus first descended on New York, the only sounds in the streets were wailing ambulance sirens. Now people are lounging with friends on front stoops, and businesses are welcoming customers back.