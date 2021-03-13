A cooler but pleasant end to the weekend

Temperatures were extremely mild on our Saturday with plenty of dry air and sunshine to heat the upper Midwest. Another nice day is in the forecast for our Sunday before seasonal temperatures return and a chance for snow moves in.

Tonight: A few high clouds.

Low: 29 Wind: West 5-10

Sunday: Partly cloudy and not as warm with a slight breeze

High: 45 Wind: ENE 8-12

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow especially south, snow could mix with drizzle and sleet. Low Accumulations are possible.

High: 39

Our Saturday was extremely pleasant with sunshine for the entirety of the day and high temperatures across the state near 60 degrees. Sunday is also looking to be a fairly nice day however will be significantly cooler. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with more sunshine in the morning than in the afternoon. Expect a slight breeze from the ENE which will pull temperatures down to around 45 degrees for a high. While the second half of our weekend will be cooler, it is still a bit above average as the normal high for this time of year is near 38 degrees.

As we begin our work week, Monday will remind us that we are still in Winter and not quite yet starting spring. Temperatures will be seasonal, likely in the upper 30s. Monday will have a fair deal of cloud cover in fact we may not see any sunshine for the entirety of the day as a low pressure system moves close to the state. This system is the exact same system that will bring 3-5 feet of snowfall to areas of Colorado. Fortunately, the system will have died down considerably by Monday leaving only a few light snow showers in the state of Wisconsin. Areas near and north of Marathon county will likely only see a trace of snow/mix, however southern Wisconsin does have a chance for 1-2 inches of wet accumulating snowfall. Keep in mind, while the temperatures may be cooler, they will still be near or slightly above the freezing point so some precipitation may fall as sleet or slush. The timing will likely be in the afternoon starting a few hours after 12 o'clock.

After Monday the rest of the week seems to remain in the low 40s with all days between 41 and 44 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with slim chances of precipitation. Thursday, Friday, and the weekend look to have more sunshine than clouds.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 13-March 2021

On this day in weather history:

1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from northwest Texas to Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska during the day, and into the night. Severe thunderstorms spawned 59 tornadoes, including twenty-six strong or violent tornadoes, and there were about two hundred reports of large hail or damaging winds. There were forty-eight tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, and some of the tornadoes in those three states were the strongest of record for so early in the season, and for so far northwest in the United States. The most powerful tornado of the day was one which tore through the central Kansas community of Hesston. The tornado killed two persons, injured sixty others, and caused 22 million dollars along its 67-mile path. The tornado had a life span of two hours. Another tornado tracked 124 miles across southeastern Nebraska injuring eight persons and causing more than five million dollars damage