4 killed as Myanmar forces continue crackdown on protesters

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar have again met protests against last month’s military takeover with lethal force, killing at least four people by shooting live ammunition at demonstrators. Three deaths were reported Saturday in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, and one in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar. There were multiple reports on social media of the deaths, along with photos of dead and wounded people in both locations. Social media reports also said three people were shot dead Friday night in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, where residents for the past week have been defying an 8 p.m. curfew to come out on the streets.