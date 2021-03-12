POLICE: human remains found in Township of Rock are related to missing persons case

WOOD COUNTY (WAOW) — The Wood County Sheriff's Department confirms that the human remains found in the Township of Rock are that of Zachary Vasa.

Vasa was last seen on June 13, 2020.

The remains were discovered in the area of Patton Drive and Fairhaven Avenue and announced to the public on March 11.

Police say this is still an active investigation and that they will continue to provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.