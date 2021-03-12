Where did Wausau’s trees go? Here’s where, and why.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parks, Recreation and Forestry is removing hundreds of trees in the city, but for a good reason. They're trees already damaged or at risk of dying due to the Emerald Ash Borer.

"It's quite a visual impact and we understand that," said Wausau city forester Andrew Sims.

The borer, as many know, is an invasive insect species. The city it taking trees down before the bug can, or before trees crumble on their own. They say it's for the safety of everyone.

"We didnt take every ash down at every park, but the high use ones and the ones that made sense to get out," Sims continued.

All public grounds will be affected, but the bigger the park the bigger the impact. Sims explained, "Here in Marathon Park for example, we have 120 Ash trees and 99 were removed."

The city said its goal was to take advantage of the mild winter, and complete a large chunk of work before park gates open.

Alderperson Pat Peckam said, "they tried to do is do all this heavy work with big equipment when there weren't people around."

It may look like a lot now, but the project will be spread out over the next 15 years.

"In the spring I think it's going to look a lot more open, were not used to that in this park but it will be fine," said Peckam

The Ash trees no longer rooted will serve a second purpose. "They're not destined to be wood chips or firewood necessarily," said Sims. Some of the lumber has been sold to a manufacturer for repurposing. The city will then use the profits to buy new trees for planting. While another portion of the lumber will go to Wausau school district's woodworking program.

For concerned citizens, who notice the missing trees upon their visit to a park, the city has signs displayed in various parks and areas of town for more information.

If you don't see a sign, you can learn more here.