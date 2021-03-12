US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar

The Biden administration is offering temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar in the wake of that country’s Feb. 1 coup. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday cited the military’s takeover and ongoing deadly force against civilians. Mayorkas said the designation of temporary protected status for people from Myanmar would last for 18 months. The offer of temporary legal residency applies to people already in the United States. Mayorkas said in a statement that worsening conditions in Myanmar would make it difficult for those people to safely return home.